LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles-area officials joined leaders worldwide Thursday in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96 after serving on the throne for seven decades.

“She was an icon of grace and commitment to duty in the interest of the people,” LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted shortly after Buckingham Palace announced the death of Elizabeth about 10:30 a.m. PT.

“I’m certain that now it’s the angels who are curtsying in her honor,” Hahn added — noting that, “15 Prime Ministers and 14 Presidents came and went, but for 7 decades Queen Elizabeth II was a constant for the British people, the Commonwealth nations, and the world. My prayers are with her family and the British people as they mourn her loss. May she Rest in Peace.”

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer commented on Elizabeth’s “singularly extraordinary life of dedication, dignity and service.”

“We join mourners in the United Kingdom and around the world in paying our respect to Queen Elizabeth II,” Feuer said, adding that she reigned from “Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, Harry Truman to Joe Biden. 117 countries visited.”

Feuer also noted Elizabeth’s “1983 meeting with Mayor Tom Bradley, and a speech in Los Angeles City Hall.”

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted, “Long Beach joins the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She broke barriers, made history, and dedicated her life to public service. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family.”

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Los Angeles, tweeted, “May Queen Elizabeth II Rest In Peace. Condolences to her constituents and the Royal Family.”

The Royal Family said Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, after family members had rushed to her side following news that her health had taken a turn for the worse.

Elizabeth’s son, Prince Charles, was elevated to King, becoming King Charles III.

Charles released a statement saying, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Elizabeth ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, upon the death of her father, King George VI.

Following Thursday’s announcement, President Joe Biden issued a statement saying, “Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief.”

“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother,” Biden added. “Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

Biden also called the late queen “a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her."