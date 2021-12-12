Top diplomats from Group of Seven industrialized nations called on Russia to “de-escalate” its military buildup along the Russian-Ukrainian border on Sunday, warning that there would be “massive consequences” if Russia proceeded with a feared invasion into Ukraine.

In a statement issued Sunday, the E.U. foreign affairs chief, as well as foreign ministers from the U.S., the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, said they are “united in our condemnation of Russia’s military buildup and aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine,” and reiterated their shared support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law,” the statement read. “Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost in response.”

The group implored Russia to "de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities."

The leaders vowed in the statement to “intensify” their cooperation on a “common and comprehensive response.”

Their statement comes after British Secretary Liz Truss convened G7 leaders in Liverpool this weekend, calling for a “show of unity against global aggressors” including Russia, China and Iran.

But the talks were dominated by Russia amid mounting concerns over recent troop and weapons movement along the Russia-Ukraine border — which have touched off fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin could order a military invasion of Ukraine.

The statement Sunday comes as the U.S. and its allies have sought to play down talk of a military response to an invasion, focusing instead on economic sanctions.

A senior U.S. official present for the Liverpool discussions told The Associated Press that G7 leaders were united in their “extreme concern” about developments on the Russia-Ukraine border. This person added that Russian invasion would be met with a unified response that would bring “massive consequences and severe costs” from G7 members.

Also on Saturday, President Joe Biden told reporters he has made “clear” to Putin that if he moved forward with an invasion, “the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating – devastating.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.