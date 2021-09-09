White House press secretary Jen Psaki staunchly defended President Joe Biden’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, seeking to characterize a sweeping new federal vaccine mandate as “the next in a series of steps” Biden is taking as he aims to get shots in the arms of as many Americans as possible.

Psaki’s remarks come just hours before the president’s expected announcement of the new vaccine mandate, which will extend to both federal employees and tens of thousands of federal contractors across the country



During Thursday’s briefing, Psaki also rebuffed the notion that President Biden was “over-confident” in his earlier assessments of America’s fight against COVID-19, including in a Jul. 4 speech in which he claimed the U.S. was “closer than ever to declaring independence” from the deadly virus



"The reason we're here is because people have not gotten vaccinated—80 million of them. Not because of any other reason,” Psaki said

The executive order will mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or be tested weekly for the virus. Under the order, roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will also be required to be fully vaccinated.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference Thursday, Psaki said the executive order will serve as a “model” for private sector companies across the country as they grapple with when – or how – to bring employees back to the office after nearly two years of fully remote or hybrid work, and amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

“We’ve seen over the past couple of months not only the threat of delta, but the importance of taking additional bold and ambitious steps to get more people vaccinated,” Psaki said Thursday. "Our overarching objective here is to reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans.”

“Obviously, the federal workforce is one of the largest in the country,” Psaki continued. “We would like to be a model to what we think other businesses and organizations should do around the country.”

Federal employees will face disciplinary action for failing to get the vaccine, and Psaki confirmed in Thursday’s briefing that continued refusal could result in termination. “Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that,” she said. “Our role is, of course, to convey to federal employees the safety, the effectiveness, the availability of vaccines that are readily available.”

"This is an evolving virus, this is a smart virus … data evolves and the steps we need to take [to] get the virus under control and help people return to normal have to evolve as well," Psaki said Thursday. "The reason we're here is because people have not gotten vaccinated—80 million of them. Not because of any other reason."

“We want to reduce that number, decrease hospitalizations and deaths and allow our children to go to school safely,” she added.

During Thursday’s briefing, Psaki also faced a litany of questions about the president's dip in approval ratings, the status of evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, and whether the White House still supports the top U.S. infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in wake of a new report from the website The Intercept. The report has since been refuted by the National Institute of Health.

“Well, first, I would say that NIH has refuted that reporting,” Psaki said of The Intercept’s report, which linked Fauci to gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China.

“NIH has never approved any research that would make a coronavirus more dangerous to humans – a reminder that there are previous and different coronaviruses than the existing one we're battling,” she continued. “And the body of science produced by this research demonstrates that the bat coronavirus sequences published from the work NIH supported were not the … [SARS-CoV-2] strain.”

Asked whether that means Biden does support Fauci, Psaki responded simply: "Correct."

Psaki walked a more delicate line when asked about Biden's drop in the polls; pointing instead to the public's approval of his response to COVID-19, an area where he has consistently recieved high marks.

“What we can acknowledge and [what] you've seen in a lot of these polls, is that the number one issue number two, issue number three issue for many Americans, is COVID." Psaki said. "And we’re doing … a lot of work over the last couple of months, even as we've had conversations and talked about a range of other issues – whether it's Afghanistan or [Build Back Better], or other issues in this room – and in many forms of media we engage with. So it's an acknowledgement of that.”

An AP-NORC poll conducted in August found that a 54% majority of Americans approved of Biden’s stewardship of the pandemic, down from 66% the previous month. The decline was due largely to a drop in support from Republicans and political independents.

“I'll also note that in all of these polls, support for the President's handling of coronavirus continues to be the majority of the American public, and that hasn't changed," she said.

Psaki’s remarks come just hours before President Biden is expected to address the public this evening about the COVID-19 pandemic. In his remarks, Biden is expected to outline a series of additional public safety requirements for Americans and expanded access to COVID-19 testing. He is also expected to announce improvements to health care for people infected by COVID-19, as well as plans to protect the U.S. economy as it recovers from the effect of a nearly two-year global pandemic.

"He's going to speak directly to vaccinated people and their frustration, and he wants them to hear how we're going to build on what we've done to date to get the virus under control and to return to some version of normal in this country," she said of Biden’s upcoming remarks.