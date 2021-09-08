A new study released by the Department of Energy highlights the massive potential that solar energy could have in decarbonizing the U.S. power grid and transitioning to clean energy.

The report, produced by the Energy Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, says the U.S. would need to quadruple its annual solar capacity — and continue to increase it year by year — as it shifts to a renewable-dominant grid in order to address the existential threat posed by climate change.

The report released Wednesday is not intended as a policy statement or administration goal, officials said.

Instead, it is “designed to guide and inspire the next decade of solar innovation by helping us answer questions like: How fast does solar need to increase capacity and to what level?″ said Becca Jones-Albertus, director of the Energy Department’s solar energy technologies office.

“The study illuminates the fact that solar, our cheapest and fastest-growing source of clean energy, could produce enough electricity to power all of the homes in the U.S. by 2035 and employ as many as 1.5 million people in the process,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

In 2020, the U.S. installed a “record amount of solar,” which now accounts for roughly 3% of U.S. electricity supply.

The Solar Future Study found that the U.S. would need to quadruple its annual yearly capacity of solar by 2035, and provide 1,000 gigawatts of power to a renewable-dominant grid.

Decarbonizing the entire energy system could result in as much as 3,000 GW of solar by 2050 due to increased electrification in the transportation, buildings and industrial sectors, the report said.

The study lays out a blueprint for helping achieve this mark, including installing 30 GW of solar capacity per year between now and 2025, and 60 GW per year from 2025-2030.

“Achieving this bright future requires a massive and equitable deployment of renewable energy and strong decarbonization polices — exactly what is laid out in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda,” Granholm said in her statement.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden stressed the need to combat climate change during his trips to New York and New Jersey, two states that were hit hard by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. “This summer alone ... one in every three Americans has been victimized by severe weather — the hurricanes along the Gulf, the East Coast, up through this community,” Biden said.

“We can’t turn it back very much, but we can prevent it from getting worse,” Biden added shortly before touring a New Jersey neighborhood ravaged by severe flooding.

“We don’t have any more time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report