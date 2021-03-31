One of the many startling revelations from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month came when the duchess of Sussex said the couple had secretly married three days before their wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

But the archbishop of Canterbury, who officiated the wedding, says that didn’t actually happen. At least not legally anyway.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Archbishop Justin Welby said the large royal wedding on May 19, 2018, was indeed the legal ceremony.

“I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offense if I signed it knowing it was false,” Welby said. “So you can make what you like about it. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday.”

“If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential,” he said. “It doesn't matter who I'm talking to.”

In the interview with Winfrey, Markle said: “Three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that, but we called the archbishop and we just said, ‘Look this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.’ So, like, the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury.”

Markle’s story drew immediate skepticism because of the lack of witnesses present.

Spectrum News has reached out to Markle through her and Harry’s Archewell organization seeking comment.

The Winfrey interview made waves around the world, as Meghan opened up about her thoughts of suicide and alleged that royal family members expressed "concerns" about how dark their son Archie's skin would be.

Driven from England by what Harry has called “toxic media” coverage, the couple are no longer working members of the British monarchy and now live in Santa Barbara, California.