Biart, who authorities say is a member of southern Italy’s 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate, was tracked down after he and his wife started a YouTube channel in which they posted Italian cooking tutorials.

Biart hid his face in the videos, but police were able to identify him by his distinctive tattoos, they said Monday.

Biart, 53, was wanted since 2014 for allegedly trafficking cocaine into the Netherlands. He fled to Costa Rica and then a couple of years later settled in the beach town of Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, authorities said.

He was arrested last week in the Dominican Republic and extradited to Italy, arriving in Milan on Monday, police said.

Authorities said Biart and his wife led a quiet life in the Dominican Republic and kept their distance from the Italian community on the Carribean island.

It’s not clear how long the cooking channel had been online.

Biart’s arrest is part of a massive worldwide operation led by Interpol and multiple European police agencies to cripple organized crime, including the ’Ndrangheta group.

Interpol says the crime syndicate’s reach extends into “every world continent,” and it reportedly controls most of the cocaine entering Europe.

A long investigation into the 'Ndrangheta group resulted in 355 alleged mobsters and corrupt officials being charged. The resulting trial, said to be Italy's largest Mafia trial in three decades, began in January and is expected to last two years. The charges against the suspects include murder, drug trafficking, money laundering and extortion, and more than 900 witnesses are expected to testify.

Police on Monday also arrested Francesco Pelle, a reputed ’Ndrangheta member accused of ordering the murder of a rival boss. Pelle was nabbed while receiving treatment at a clinic in Lisbon, Portugal for COVID-19. The target of the alleged murder plot survived, but his wife was killed in the attack.

Pelle had been on the run for 14 years.