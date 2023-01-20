LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.7% in December, down from a revised 4.8% in November, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 4.7% rate was below the 6.8% rate in December 2021.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the December unemployment rate was 2.5%, down from 3% in November.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1% in December, 4.1% in November and 5.8% in December 2021. The comparable figures for the nation were 3.5% in December, 3.6% in November and 3.9% in December 2021.

Total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County decreased by 7,600 positions between November and December to reach more than 4.6 million.

The information sector showed the biggest dropoff, shedding 8,800 jobs, mostly in the motion picture and sound recording industries, according to the EDD.