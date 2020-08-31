RALEIGH, N.C. -- Unemployment claims remain high during the global coronavirus pandemic, after reaching historic numbers earlier this year, and veterans along with military spouses are not immune to the crisis.

Career fairs that typically aim to help those who've served our country are difficult to do with social distancing, but now some groups are taking those career fairs online. DAV is joining forces with RecruitMilitary to host a National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans and Military.

RecruitMilitary's Senior Vice President Chris Stevens, who is also a U.S. Air Force veteran, says many types of jobs are available for veterans in North Carolina.

The career fair is taking place virtually on Tuesday, September 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For a look at the jobs available, or to sign up, visit their website.