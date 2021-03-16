Tim talks with members of the N.C. Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association and the N.C. Craft Brewers Guild about the state of the beer and wine industry in North Carolina.

Not only is March 17, 2021 St. Patrick’s Day, it’s also the 1 year anniversary of Gov. Roy Cooper shutting down restaurants and bars to help curb the spread of COVID-19 — something that had a huge impact on the economic engine in North Carolina.

On this episode of Tying It Together With Tim Boyum, we have Tim Kent with the N.C. Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association and Richard Greene with the N.C. Craft Brewers Guild on tap to check in on the beer industry and find out how it is doing and how it has coped throughout the pandemic.

We’ll also discuss what “craft” beer really is and whether COVID trends could force more breweries to use big distilleries to get their beer into grocery stores.

