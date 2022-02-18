Syracuse's Hancock Regional Airport is going to be a busy place over the next week or so.

Airport officials said more than 27,000 passengers are expected to board flights out of the airport from today through Wednesday. The high number can be attributed to the winter break recess, which begins for most schools today.

Air carriers have either increased the frequency of flights or increased the size of planes to accommodate more passengers



If you're heading out of the airport over the next few days, prepare for longer lines

Compared to the same period last year, travel at the airport is expected to be up by about 95%. Last year, we were in the middle of a state travel advisory due to the pandemic.

Travel experts said many people feel now is the safest it’s been to travel in a few years and they've booked their trips far in advance.

Air carriers have either increased the frequency of flights or increased the size of planes for this period to accommodate more passengers.

Remember that, if you're heading out of the airport over the next few days, prepare for longer lines.

"Pack your patience. That's a big thing," said The Travel Store owner and travel agent Amy Jarvis. "You really need to be patient when you go to the airports now. You need to get there a little extra early just to be sure the security lines go fine. It is going to be busy, especially this weekend."

Generally, the unwritten rule at Hancock is to arrive two hours before your scheduled flight.

Jarvis said prices for flights have been up lately mainly because of higher demand. She said if you weren't able to book a trip for this break, the best way to find deals is through an agent and book about 9 to 10 months in advance.

She explained some of the more popular destinations this winter break for Central New Yorkers are in Florida – Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Orlando among them.

During busy travel periods, airlines suggest checking in your bags to allow for more room on the plane.

Travelers going through Hancock Airport can also take advantage of pre-booking a parking spot through the airport’s website.