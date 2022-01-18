The CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines are again trying to block the rollout of new 5G wireless service by AT&T and Verizon near airports, arguing the technology could interfere with a key instrument on planes and cause major disruption to air travel.

What You Need To Know The CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines wrote a letter to federal officials Wednesday trying to block the rollout of new 5G wireless service by AT&T and Verizon near airports



The airline industry argues new high-speed 5G service uses a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to that used by radio altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground, key during weather with poor visibility



The CEOs said the wireless service will be more disruptive than they originally thought because dozens of large airports that were to have buffer zones to prevent 5G interference with aircraft will still be subject to flight restrictions announced last week by the FAA



The CEOs said the impact will be felt even when the weather isn’t bad because altimeters also provide information to other safety and navigation systems in many airplanes

The wireless carriers plan to launch the new 5G service Wednesday in many U.S. cities after agreeing to a two-week postponement earlier this month and a reduction of power of 5G transmitters near airports.

But in a letter to federal officials Wednesday, the CEOs of 10 passenger and cargo airlines, including American, Delta, United and Southwest, said the wireless service will be more disruptive than they originally thought because dozens of large airports that were to have buffer zones to prevent 5G interference with aircraft will still be subject to flight restrictions announced last week by the Federal Aviation Administration, and because those restrictions won’t be limited to times when visibility is poor.

“Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded,” the letter said.

The letter was addressed to Brian Deese; director of the National Economic Council; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; FAA head Stephen Dickson; and Jessie Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission.

The new high-speed 5G service uses a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to that used by radio altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground, key during weather with poor visibility.

The FAA has issued a notice restricting the use of certain types of altimeter equipment at 50 airports located near 5G antennas.

The CEOs said the impact will be felt even when the weather isn’t bad. Because altimeters also provide information to other safety and navigation systems in many airplanes, multiple modern safety systems on aircraft will be deemed unusable, they wrote.

“Airplane manufacturers have informed us that there are huge swaths of the operating fleet that may need to be indefinitely grounded,” the letter said. “In addition to the chaos caused domestically, this lack of usable widebody aircraft could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas. The ripple effects across both passenger and cargo operations, our workforce and the broader economy are simply incalculable. … To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt.”

The CEOs have asked the Biden administration for “immediate intervention” and for 5G sites within 2 miles of airports to remain turned off for now.

“Given the short time frame and the exigency of this completely avoidable economic calamity, we respectfully request you support and take whatever action necessary to ensure that 5G is deployed except when towers are too close to airport runways until the FAA can determine how that can be safely accomplished without catastrophic disruption,” the letter said.

United Airlines issued a statement Monday evening warning the 5G rollout would have a “devastating impact on aviation.”

“We won’t compromise on safety – full stop,” the statement said. “But, governments in other countries have successfully designed policies to ensure the safe deployment of 5G technology and we’re simply asking the US government to do the same.”

AT&T declined to comment on the letter, and Verizon did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment from Spectrum News.

The companies have said previously their equipment will not interfere with aircraft electronics and that the technology is being safely used in many other countries. Critics of the airline industry say the carriers had several years to upgrade altimeters that might be subject to interference from 5G.

The FAA said in a statement sent to Spectrum News on Tuesday that it “will continue to ensure that the traveling public is safe as wireless companies deploy 5G.”

"The FAA continues to work with the aviation industry and wireless companies to try to limit 5G-related flight delays and cancellations," the agency said.