For the second time in five days, the U.S. set a record for air travel during the pandemic.

On Sunday, 2,451,300 people were screened at U.S. airports, according to the Transportation Security Administration. That topped the previous pandemic high of 2,311,978, recorded the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

BREAKING NEWS: @TSA officers screened 2,311,978 people nationwide yesterday, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, making it the highest checkpoint volume since the low point of the pandemic, which was on April 13, 2020, when only 87,534 people were screened nationwide. #MaskUp — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) November 25, 2021

Sunday’s total was up 108% from the 1,176,091 recorded last year, when the threat of COVID-19 kept many Americans home. In 2019, the Sunday after Thanksgiving was the busiest day ever at U.S. airports, with 2,882,915 people being screened.

Overall, the Thanksgiving season — from Friday, Nov. 19 through this past Sunday — saw nearly 20.9 million people travel through U.S. airports, 89% of pre-pandemic totals.