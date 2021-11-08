LOS ANGELES — Around the world in 111 days. That’s the itinerary for the Island Princess, which will set sail on a world cruise from the Port of Los Angeles in January 2024.

The Princess Cruises’ ship will visit 51 destinations in 27 countries on six continents.

Over the course of 33,000 nautical miles, the cruise will cross the Equator twice and stop at 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, as it travels to Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and North America. Two days are spent in Hawaii.

New Zealand, Indonesia, Israel, Greece, Italy, Spain, Morocco, the Canary islands and Costa Rica are among the countries it will visit.

During the trip, travelers can attend a speaker series that includes authors, artists and explorers, as well as culinary demonstrations, cooking classes, foreign movies and regional folkloric shows. The largest Princess ship to sail around the world, the Island Princess has more than 700 balconies.

The 111-day round trip from LA is scheduled to depart Jan. 18, 2024. A slightly shorter 97-day world cruise will depart from LA the same day, ending in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Tickets start at $21,079 per person and go on sale Nov. 11.