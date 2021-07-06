The Fourth of July weekend had travelers flying again at rates not seen since the pandemic began.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, more than 10.1 million people were screened at American airports from Thursday through Monday, an average of over 2 million per day.

The five-day stretch accounted for three of the top four days recorded since COVID-19 shut down much of the U.S. in March 2020.

There were nearly 2.2 million travelers Friday, a new pandemic record. More than 2.16 million passed through airports Monday — the third most to date. And Thursday saw 2.147 take to the air — the fourth highest single-day total.

By comparison, an average of 687,619 people were screened at airports for the same five-day period in 2020.

Proof that Americans are acting on their pent-up urge to travel again, the numbers of airport travelers for July 1 and 2 were even higher than they were in 2019.

The TSA reported the first 2 million-traveler day of the pandemic on June 11. That number has since been surpassed 12 more times

Air travel was not without its headaches, however. Airport and airline staffing shortages have led to flight cancellations, delays and long lines in recent weeks. At Denver International Airport, for example, worker shortages played a role in at least 43 cancellations and more than 350 delays, KMGH-TV reported.

Meanwhile, AAA estimated that more than 43.6 million Americans would travel by car over the holiday weekend despite the highest gas prices in seven years. That was up 34% from 2020, and up 5% from 2019.