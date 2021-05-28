The good news for Americans looking to get away over the Memorial Day weekend is that there is more freedom to travel than there was a year ago.

The bad news? It’ll likely come with some headaches.

Pent-up demand has sent gas prices soaring while air travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, there is a rental car shortage.

Gas prices are expected to hit a seven-year high for a Memorial Day weekend, AAA said. As of Friday, the national average was $3.04 per gallon. Last year at this time, when demand was low as Americans largely stayed home, it was $1.97.

Despite the high fuel prices, AAA expects 34 million Americans to travel by car over the holiday weekend, noting that economies have reopened and most mask recommendations have been dropped for those fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Some gas stations in the Southeast are still feeling the aftereffects of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack in the form of supply delays, the auto group said.

“Drivers should understand markets aren’t expected to be ‘fuel-less,’” said Fran Mayko, a AAA spokeswoman. “But road trippers may come across some gas stations with low supplies in popular destinations such as beaches, mountains and national parks.”

Meanwhile, jet setters are returning to airports in large numbers.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday morning warned people flying over the holiday weekend to expect long lines at airports.

“People will see lines because there’s going to be a tremendous amount of people traveling this weekend,” Mayorkas said during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “Patience is required.”

Mayorkas said the Transportation Security Administration has been ramped up hiring in an anticipation of increased travel this weekend and over the summer.

On Sunday, the TSA screened 1.86 million people at U.S. airports, the most since March 8, 2020. That number was nearly matched Wednesday, a glimpse of things to come over the holiday weekend.

But when air travelers reach their destinations, they might not be able to find a rental car to drive.

When demand plummeted last year during the height of the pandemic, rental car companies sold off many of their vehicles. Now as customers are returning, the companies are struggling to replenish their fleets amid a global semiconductor shortage that is holding up the production of new cars.

If a rental car is available, customers can expect to pay more than they’re used to.

Jonathan Weinberg, founder and CEO of AutoSlash.com, recently told Spectrum News 13 in Florida that he was “seeing prices of over $100 a day, in some cases, prices approaching $500 a day” for vehicles in in the Orlando and Tampa areas.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Weinberg said.

“We’ve even heard of people renting U-Hauls in some cases, so you really need to think outside the box a little bit,” he added.