A local limousine company is getting booked for an influx of trips across the Canadian border.

Due to the pandemic, the Canadian government has required citizens or permanent residents flying back into the country to complete mandatory three day quarantine at a government authorized hotel at their own cost.

Buffalo Limousine says there are some people trying to get around this rule by driving across the border instead.

When you reach the border, you simply have to complete a PCR test in the United States before crossing.

Now, those entering the country still have to quarantine regardless, but this saves them from booking a hotel stay.

Because of this, Buffalo Limousine is getting more and more calls.

“You fly into Buffalo, drive up to pretty much anywhere, because once you're over the border doesn't make a difference,” said general manager Nick Boccio.

Boccio said his is just one of several companies that can make trips over the border.