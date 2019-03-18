PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral broke ground Monday on the largest and most expensive project in the port's history.

The new Cruise Terminal 3, which is expected to cost $163 million, is being built on the site of the old cruise Terminal 3, just west of Jetty Park.

Officials broke ground Monday on the two story, 187,000-square-foot facility and nearby six-story, 692,000-square-foot parking garage.

PORT IS CRUISING: @PortCanaveral breaks ground on new space themed Cruise Terminal 3. Largest single project in it’s history. Partner is @CarnivalCruise who is bringing in giant Mardi Gras ship. Details today @MyNews13 #Brevard #Florida pic.twitter.com/dOPKOsqC0A — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) March 18, 2019

CT-3 will be named "The Launch Pad," and it's a partnership with Carnival Cruise Line , whose largest, new ship will be home-ported there. It will feature space-related displays inspired by NASA's Kennedy Space Center and the port's role in commercial space, with flown rocket boosters and capsules returning from sea into the port.

"We are proud to be providing cruise guests with a first-class facility from which they can embark and disembark quickly, comfortably, and most importantly, thanks to our port security and Sheriff's teams, safely," said Commissioner Wayne Justice of Canaveral Port Authority.

The terminal is scheduled to be finished for the 2020 arrival of Carnival's largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras.