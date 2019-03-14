ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — Two flights were canceled at Orlando International Airport Thursday morning as airlines across the country scramble to replace the Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft.

New evidence leads the FAA to ground the fleet

The FAA on Wednesday decided to ground the aircraft following new information received about Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people.

The FAA stated that the new evidence analyzed at the site of the Ethiopian Airlines crash, along with satellite data made available to the FAA on Wednesday morning, led to the decision to ground the fleet.

The FAA stated in a statement on the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft operated by U.S. airlines or in a U.S. territory.

Five months ago, a crash on a Lion Air flight, a Boeing 737 Max 8, killed 189 people off the coast of Indonesia.

At Orlando International Airport, a Southwest flight from Nashville and an American flight to Miami were both cancelled Thursday because both were supposed to be on the Max 8 aircraft.

Six airlines were using the aircraft in question this month at OIA, stated the airport.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I'm sorry to say that we are not going to use this aircraft to go to Orlando," a United Airlines employee announced to passengers in Houston, following the FAA's decision.

Across the country, Southwest Airlines uses 34 Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.

American Airlines has 24 aircraft affected while United Airlines uses 14 of the planes.

While it is a safety issue that led to the grounding, not all passengers agree with the FAA's decision.

"I would probably get on it. They say that our pilots are well trained, and they've been well trained," said Sandra Corbett, whose flight to Dallas was delayed several times Wednesday.

Passengers are being asked to contact their airline if their flight is grounded.

The FAA is not speculating on if or when these aircraft can fly again.