If you buy an electric vehicle from General Motors, you can soon use it to power your house. That’s the promise of GM’s new vehicle-to-home bidirectional charging system, which the company will make available on all its electric vehicles by 2026.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV will be first to get the technology, followed by the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali, 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ and Cadillac Escalade IQ.

GM says the vehicle-to-home system “unlocks additional value for EV drivers, who will be able to transfer energy from their vehicles to a properly equipped home when desired,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

So-called V2H allows GM EV owners to tap the stored energy in their vehicles’ batteries to power their homes. The technology can be used to offset electricity costs during times of peak demand and to serve as backup power in case of a blackout.

General Motors’ embrace of V2H technology is launching under the umbrella of GM Energy — an initiative the company announced last year to marry its electric vehicles with energy systems including chargers, battery storage, software platforms and solar products.

“GM Energy’s growing ecosystem of energy management solutions will help accelerate GM’s vision of an all-electric future by further expanding access to even more benefits that EVs can offer,” GM Energy Vice President Wade Sheffer said in a statement.

Last year, General Motors said it will stop selling gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

Several auto makers already offer bidirectional charging for their electric vehicles, including the Ford F-150 Lightning, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Nissan Leaf and Volkswagen ID Buzz.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a vehicle-to-everything initiative to unify the clean energy and transportation sectors. The program is funding efforts to develop and commercialize technologies that allow vehicles to connect with infrastructure, such as electrical utilities.