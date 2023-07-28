ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As populations and traffic priorities change, some upstate New York cities are reconsidering the most effective ways to get people from one place to another. In Rochester, where improvements and changes are already happening, the buzzword is “micromobility."

Cinnamon McCullum gets around on two wheels and with a clear mind.

“I love riding my bike because it makes me feel alive and free and adventurous,” said McCullum, of Rochester, as she rode her bicycle through the city’s Beechwood neighborhood. “It's really meditative for me. And as a positive experience.”

For now, it’s her only way around.

“Oh I only ride,” she said. “I don’t have a car. I don't even have a license.”

In her native New York City, McCullum rode her bike everywhere. A philosophy she brought to her new home in Rochester.

“You see more, you observe more you talk to people more when you're on a bike,” she said. “And also you get more exposure to nature and the birds singing and the wind in your hair, and it's just great.”

Rochester is in the process of re-evaluating how people get around, and what they need to do it safely. The city’s Active Transportation Plan looks at existing conditions on streets, roads, trails and intersections, and how to make them safer for people on two feet — or two wheels.

“It's always important that we provide opportunities that are safe and reliable for all users,” said Richard Perrin, Rochester’s commissioner of environmental services. “So yes, it does require us to look at and begin to rebalance our allocation of our spaces on our streets and adjoining areas, like sidewalks, multi-use paths and bike facilities.“

McCullum spoke at a recent event where city leaders announced a partnership with e-scooter provider Veo. Their mission is to end dependency on cars through clean transportation. A priority for many cities.

“I would say that Rochester is not unique in the sense that we are needing to address a rebalancing of our transportation system to account for non-motorized uses those vulnerable users,” said Perrin.

Some changes, including more signs and raised crosswalks at busy intersections, are already happening. The city of Rochester has also held several hearings and informational sessions to let people give their ideas about the transportation plan.

Some main streets already have marked bike lanes. But not all of them.

“The initial idea for the bike lanes are just so like, all over the place,” observed McCullum. “And it wasn't well thought out. You'll have a bike lane for like three blocks, and then for another six blocks there is nothing.”

Improvements McCullum would like to see. Improvements the Active Transportation Plan will consider. But in a city with a declining population and full of roads built to move cars in and out quickly — it takes time.

“The city of Rochester transportation system wasn't built in a day. It wasn't built in a year. It was built over decades,” said Perrin. “And so as we do this, we have to look at opportunities as we go. So we want to do some things as part of routine maintenance, but also when we reconstruct roads, we're going to be able to look at what are some of those features that are ideal for what we want to accomplish.”

McCullum says for the most part, she feels like motorists look out for her while she’s riding her bike. Micromobility is a term she has embraced. Not just a way to get around — but a way of life.

“It gives me so much in return for very little effort,” she said. “Alright, maybe a little bit of effort, but it's worth it.”