Less than two weeks after a bridge collapsed along Interstate 95 through Philadelphia, the road is reopening.

One of the main East Coast thoroughfares has been closed since June 11, when a tractor-trailer carrying gasoline flipped over and caught fire on an off-ramp, killing the driver.

Starting Friday, drivers will be able to travel on a temporary six-lane roadway that’s been built to accommodate north-south traffic while a permanent bridge is being constructed.

The interim roadway has three travel lanes in each direction. About 160,000 vehicles travel on that section of I-95 daily, according to the Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll announced the reopening late Thursday.

"Thanks to the crews that have worked around the clock to repair I-95, six lanes of traffic will reopen to motorists at 12:00 p.m. ET tomorrow," Shapiro's office said Thursday.