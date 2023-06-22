More cars have more problems than ever before, according to a new survey the data analytics firm J.D. Power released Thursday.

Many of the problems are because of auto makers' increased use of technology



Surveyed drivers were also dissatisfied with driver-assistance features such as lane departure warnings and automatic emergency braking



Dodge was the least problematic brand in the survey; the Nissan Murano was the least problematic vehicle

Over the past two years in particular, vehicle quality has declined largely because of the increased use of technology and problematic audio systems.

“The automotive industry is facing a wide range of quality problems, a phenomenon not seen in the 37-year history of the Initial Quality Survey,” J.D. Power Senior Director of Auto Benchmarking Frank Hanley said in a statement. “The industry is at a major crossroad and the path each manufacturer chooses is paramount for its future.”

This year’s Initial Quality Survey was based on responses from 93,380 purchasers and lessees of new 2023 model-year vehicles who were surveyed early in their ownership, from February through May 2023. Each driver completed a total of 223 survey questions in nine categories, including infotainment, features/controls/displays, exterior, interior, driving assistance, powertrain, seats, driving experience and climate.

This year’s survey found that the only category that remained consistent compared with earlier years was driving experience. All other categories notched declines.

The areas that saw the most problems were the features, controls and display category, followed by infotainment.

The survey found that one of the most basic aspects of a car — door handles — were becoming increasingly problematic for drivers as auto makers attempt to redesign them with a high-tech approach. It found that seven of the ten most problematic models for door handles were battery-electric vehicles.

Drivers were also dissatisfied with automated driver-assistance features. Lane departure warnings/lane keeping assistance and forward collision warning/automatic emergency braking were the most problematic, the survey found.

Wireless charging pads were the problem that deteriorated the most in this year’s survey. Users experienced multiple problems, including poor location, intermittent charging and phone overheating.

The Nissan Maxima was the least problematic of all vehicle models in the survey.

Other models that ranked highest in their categories for fewest problems include:

Buick Encore GX

Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac XT6

Chevrolet Camaro

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet Tahoe

Genesis G80

Kia Carnival

Kia Forte

Kia Rio

Kia Stinger

Lexus GX

Lexus IS

Nissan Murano

Toyota Camry

Toyota 4Runner

Dodge was the highest-ranking brand with the least problems overall in the survey. Ram ranked second. Buick ranked third. Alfa Romeo was the premium brand that ranked highest, followed by Porsche and Cadillac.