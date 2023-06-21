Tesla and Honda are the most American-made vehicles, according to a new study from Cars.com.

Tesla claimed the top four spots on the 2023 American-Made Index with its California- and Texas-made Model Y and California-made Model 3, Model X and Model S.

Honda claimed five of the remaining spots in the top 10 for its Alabama-built Passport, Ridgeline and Odyssey and Ohio-built Acura MDX and RDX. Volkswagen also made the list, ranking sixth, for its Tennessee-made Volkswagen ID.4.

The automotive online marketplace has been ranking makes and models for its annual American-Made Index since 2006. This year’s vehicles were built and bought for the 2023 model year and ranked on five criteria, including assembly location, parts content, engine origin, transmission origin and U.S. manufacturing workforce.

Overall, 100 of the 388 vehicles Cars.com analyzed made the cut, with Honda, Toyota, Ford and General Motors all making more than ten models that qualified. Stellantis, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Mazda, Subaru and BMW also made the cut.

This year’s index includes 22 hybrid- and all-electric models, including the Toyota Sequoia (ranked No. 18), Jeep Wrangler 4xe (ranked No. 30), the Toyota Sienna (ranked No. 35) and Ford F-150 Lightning (ranked No. 38).