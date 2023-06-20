Electric truck maker Rivian announced Tuesday that its drivers will be able to access more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada starting early next year.

The move follows similar agreements Tesla has made over the past month with Ford and General Motors.

Rivian says it will offer an adapter to vehicle owners that will allow them to use Tesla chargers. Starting in 2025, Rivian said it will also incorporate so-called North American Charging Standard ports as standard equipment on its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV. Rivian drivers will still be able to use CCS chargers with a new adapter the auto maker will also provide.

Rivian says the move will provide access to more than 25,000 DC fast chargers through its Rivian Adventure Network, Tesla Superchargers and other public charging companies it has partnered with.

Tesla’s North American Charging System, or NACS, is one of two major EV charging systems used by auto makers. A proprietary system developed by Tesla, NACS has only been available on Tesla vehicles and for Tesla drives. Most other auto makers use the Combined Charging System, or CCS, for their electric vehicles.

But that is poised to change. Late last year, Tesla said it would open its NACS to charging network operators as well as vehicle manufacturers. Many companies have seized on the opportunity.

In May, Ford struck a deal with Tesla to make more than 12,000 of its Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada available to Ford EV drivers starting next spring. Tesla will develop an adapter that allows Ford electric vehicles equipped with CCS ports to access Tesla Superchargers. Starting in 2025, Ford will equip its EVs with Tesla’s NACS charging ports.

Last week, General Motors struck a similar deal with Tesla. That move was quickly followed by the EVGo charging network, which announced it will add more Tesla chargers, and the auto makers Stellantis and Hyundai, both of which are now looking into adopting the Tesla system.

Rivian said once the NACS adapter is available for its vehicles, the company will add available Tesla charging sites to its app and in-vehicle navigation.