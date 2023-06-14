DEARBORN, MICH. — Electric vehicles lose a lot of range when carrying heavy cargo.

That’s the upshot of a new study from AAA Automotive Engineering, which found the range of an all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck lost 24.5% of its range when loaded with 1,400 pounds of sandbags.

The F-150 Lightning is capable of carrying 1,500 pounds



AAA researchers noted that many F-150 Lighting drivers are likely to carry lighter loads resulting in a smaller range reduction



Vehicles lose about 2% of fuel economy for every 100 pounds of extra weight they carry, according to the U.S. Department of Energy

The F-150 Lightning is capable of carrying 1,500 pounds — the equivalent of hauling 75 bags of mulch or 21 bags of concrete mix.

“This study is important for broadening our understanding of the limitations of electric vehicles,” AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a statement. “Range anxiety remains a top reason consumers are hesitant to switch from gasoline-powered vehicles to EVs. While this study may heighten concerns, it’s worth remembering that excess weight reduces fuel economy in gas-powered vehicles too.”

While smaller vehicles are more affected by extra weight than larger ones, according to the DOE, a vehicle carrying 1,400 pounds loses about 28% of its fuel efficiency.

"Just like gas-powered vehicles, the heavier the load or pull, the more energy needed to move it. There are many factors that affect range when towing and hauling, including the size and weight of the load or trailer, the weather, HVAC use, driver habits and route topography," a Ford spokesperson told Spectrum News.

The F-150 Lightning, the spokesperson said, can haul up to 2,235 pounds and tow up to 10,000 pounds.

"We are working with AAA to understand how they achieved their results," they added.