One of the country’s largest networks of fast, public electric vehicle chargers will add so-called North American Charging Standard connectors to its locations.

EVgo announced Monday that it will add the connectors most commonly used to charge Teslas starting in 2025. The move follows Ford’s and General Motors’ recent announcements that they will also deploy NACS connectors.

Tesla’s NACS is one of three major EV charging systems used by auto makers. While the Combined Charging System, or CCS, is favored by American auto makers including Ford and General Motors, many Japanese automakers use the CHAdeMO standard, including Nissan.

Twice as powerful as CCS, NACS can add about 300 miles of range in about 15 minutes.

“As a first mover in EV charging, EVgo has a history of delivering for all EV drivers,” EVgo Chief Executive Cathy Zoi said in a statement. Currently operating 900 fast charging locations in 60 metropolitan areas in 30 states, EVgo has evolved from offering only CHAdeMO chargers to incorporating CCS and NACS. “We believe these developments will help to accelerate EV adoption rates and sales, which in turn will spur throughput growth on EVgo’s network.”

EVgo first deployed Tesla connectors in 2020 and now plans to integrate even more of them into some of its existing chargers and expand NACS capability as its network expands.

Late last year, Tesla said it would open its NACS to charging network operators such as EVgo as well as vehicle manufacturers.

In May, Tesla said it would make more than 12,000 of its Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada available to Ford EV drivers starting next spring. Tesla will develop an adapter that allows Ford electric vehicles equipped with CCS ports to access Tesla Superchargers. Starting in 2025, Ford will equip its EVs with Tesla’s NACS charging ports.

Last week, General Motors struck a similar deal with Tesla.