People who drive yellow cars will save $3,000 when they trade or sell them compared with drivers whose cars are gray, according to a new study from the automotive research firm iSeeCars.com.

Beige, orange and green cars also saw less depreciation than more traditional colors like black.

A yellow SUV lost just 9.1% of its value over three years compared with gray, white, silver and black, which lost 24.3%, 24.5%, 25.2% and 26% respectively, per the report





Beige held the most resale value for off-road trucks, while brown held the most resale value for sedans



The average three-year-old vehicle depreciates 22.5%

“A casual glance at roadways or parking lots suggests black, white and silver are the most popular colors,” iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said in a statement. “That may be true, but there are more than enough cars painted those colors to fill market demand, which hurts resale value.”

Buyers looking for above-average resale value need to buy non-average colors, Brauer added, though exactly which non-average color yields the highest value varies by vehicle type.

Yellow topped the best color list for SUV resale value, followed by green, orange, purple and red. A yellow SUV lost just 9.1% of its value over three years compared with gray, white, silver and black, which lost 24.3%, 24.5%, 25.2% and 26% respectively. The study attributed the rarity of yellow SUVs for their value.

Yellow also topped the list of colors retaining the most value for sporty convertibles and coupes.

Beige was the winner for off-road trucks, followed by orange, green, brown and gray. A beige off-road truck depreciated just 7.9% over three years, compared with white, black and silver, which lost 15.1%, 16.1% and 16.5% respectively. The study attributed the popularity of beige on bestselling trucks like the Jeep Gladiator Mojave and Toyota Tacoma TRD for their value.

Brown took the top spot for sedans, followed by red, orange, blue and beige. Brown, the study said, is prized for its lack of flash and ability to blend in. Purple sedans performed the worst at resale in the segment, losing 24.6% of their value.

Green held the most value for minivans, followed by brown, blue, white and purple. Black and silver tied for losing the most value in the segment: 36%.

For its study, iSeeCars analyzed more than 1.6 million used vehicles from August 2022 through May 2023 to assess the impacts of different colors on resale value. The average three-year-old vehicle loses 22.5% or $9,674.