LOS ANGELES — Car seats are bulky and cumbersome, even for parents using them in their own vehicles.

Necessary as they are, they often make travel difficult, especially for ride-shares.

Starting this week, parents and caregivers can request rides with baby carriers as part of a new Uber Car Seat pilot program launching in Los Angeles and New York City.

What You Need To Know

  • Uber Car Seat is a new pilot program that allows riders to request car seats

  • The program is available in Los Angeles and New York and will roll out to other cities

  • The program uses Nuna Baby RAVA car seats that accommodate children 5 to 65 pounds from birth to 6 years old

  • To request Uber Car Seat, riders select the car seat option after entering their pickup and drop-off locations

The program uses RAVA convertible car seats from the Dutch company Nuna Baby.

The seats can carry children from 5 to 65 pounds from birth to 6 years old and are adjustable for rear- and forward-facing positions.

For riders bringing their own car seats, Nuna is also providing a baseless and removable infant seat that can be installed in two seconds and is compatible with 99% of Uber vehicles, the company says.

To use the service, riders enter their pickup and drop-off locations and select the car seat option before confirming their ride.