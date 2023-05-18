LOS ANGELES — Car seats are bulky and cumbersome, even for parents using them in their own vehicles.

Necessary as they are, they often make travel difficult, especially for ride-shares.

Starting this week, parents and caregivers can request rides with baby carriers as part of a new Uber Car Seat pilot program launching in Los Angeles and New York City.

What You Need To Know Uber Car Seat is a new pilot program that allows riders to request car seats



The program is available in Los Angeles and New York and will roll out to other cities



The program uses Nuna Baby RAVA car seats that accommodate children 5 to 65 pounds from birth to 6 years old



To request Uber Car Seat, riders select the car seat option after entering their pickup and drop-off locations

The program uses RAVA convertible car seats from the Dutch company Nuna Baby.

The seats can carry children from 5 to 65 pounds from birth to 6 years old and are adjustable for rear- and forward-facing positions.

For riders bringing their own car seats, Nuna is also providing a baseless and removable infant seat that can be installed in two seconds and is compatible with 99% of Uber vehicles, the company says.

To use the service, riders enter their pickup and drop-off locations and select the car seat option before confirming their ride.