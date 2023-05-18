LOS ANGELES — Car seats are bulky and cumbersome, even for parents using them in their own vehicles.
Necessary as they are, they often make travel difficult, especially for ride-shares.
Starting this week, parents and caregivers can request rides with baby carriers as part of a new Uber Car Seat pilot program launching in Los Angeles and New York City.
The program uses RAVA convertible car seats from the Dutch company Nuna Baby.
The seats can carry children from 5 to 65 pounds from birth to 6 years old and are adjustable for rear- and forward-facing positions.
For riders bringing their own car seats, Nuna is also providing a baseless and removable infant seat that can be installed in two seconds and is compatible with 99% of Uber vehicles, the company says.
To use the service, riders enter their pickup and drop-off locations and select the car seat option before confirming their ride.