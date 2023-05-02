LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday confirmed three new members to the city’s Board of Harbor Commission, a five-member oversight group for the Port of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass nominated former U.S. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, Michael Muñoz and Lee Williams. The new commissioners will participate in their first meeting on May 11, replacing outgoing commission President Jaime Lee and Commissioners Lucia Moreno-Linares and Anthony Pirozzi Jr.

“I am excited to welcome these incredibly talented professionals to the Los Angeles Harbor Commission,” Bass said in a statement. “Their deep expertise and longstanding commitment to the city of Los Angeles will be a great asset in helping manage and overseeing the nation’s busiest port.”

Councilman Tim McOsker, whose council district includes the port complex, expressed his excitement to work alongside the three new commissioners.

“Together, we will work to ensure that the port continues to be an economic engine with good jobs, while at the same time ensuring that the surrounding communities aren’t paying the price environmentally for port operations,” he said.

Both Bass and McOsker thanked the outgoing harbor commissioners for their service and dedication to the Harbor area.

Roybal-Allard served in the state Assembly from 1987 to 1992.

Muñoz, a community and labor advocate, currently serves as a research director for the Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy, a nonprofit that works for grassroots organizing and community-oriented policy.

Williams has worked in real estate, investments and banking since 1988. He owns and operates the Lee Williams Real Estate Group, which serves the South Bay area.

Commissioners are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. They serve five-year terms and elections are held every July for the offices of president and vice president.