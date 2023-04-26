LOS ANGELES — Group travelers in and around LA have another option to get where they want to go. Uber is now offering a charter service with a variety of larger rides, from limousines to full-size coaches.

The ride-hailing giant quietly launched the service in LA in mid-April to accommodate large group events, from weddings to birthday parties to corporate shindigs. Bookings can be completed online or through the Uber app, like its regular car service, but with a little longer lead time. Trips can be arranged as quickly as 48 hours before they are set to begin or eight months out.

Under the “rides” tab, travelers can select between one-way and round trips and set their pickup location and destination. The app then prompts users to select which type of event they are planning, whether it’s a prom night, school trip, wedding, corporate event or other. After choosing the number of passengers, the app spits out the options.

Uber has partnered with U.S. Coachways to provide rides in vehicles that accommodate 14 to 55 passengers, including limos, passenger vans and party buses. Pricing varies based on the type of vehicle, number of passengers, pickup times and locations but is provided upfront when booking. The total cost includes the driver, insurance, tolls, gas and vehicle taxes and fees.

Besides the trip, riders can add amenities such as a DVD player, electrical outlets, USB ports, Wi-Fi and the ability to consume alcohol.

Uber Charter launched in the New York and New Jersey metro areas last August and has since rolled out to more than 180 cities, including Miami, Houston and, most recently, LA and San Francisco. Uber Charter services trips within LA County but is not available to the Catalina islands, Orange County or the surrounding metro area.