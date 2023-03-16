LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Port of Los Angeles entered into a separate agreements Thursday with the Port of Tokyo and the Port of Yokohama to more formally collaborate on sustainability and environmental issues.

The agreements were signed by Port of Los Angeles officials during the 2023 California Japan Clean Energy Trade Mission, led by California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and Dee Dee Myers, director of the governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. The memorandum of understandings with the two ports calls for cooperation and sharing of best practices on environmental and sustainability initiatives, including the digitization of the supply chain to optimize efficiency and reduce port operational impacts.

“The MOUs signed this week between the Port of Los Angeles, the Port of Tokyo and the Port of Yokohama epitomize the strong relationship between California and Japan and our shared commitment to tackling climate change,” Kounalakis said. “California and Japan’s port partnership is a world-leading collaboration and a critical step toward achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions.”

The ports of Tokyo and Yokohama also agreed to establish a Green Shipping Corridor partnership with the Port of Los Angeles in the coming year, an initiative aimed at reducing emissions along their respective trade routes and promote low- and zero-carbon ships and fuels.

“Global cooperation is critical if we are to make meaningful progress toward a cleaner and more sustainable maritime industry,” said Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. “We can do so much more with ports and other international stakeholders working together.”

The Port of Los Angeles has already established Green Shipping Corridor partnerships with the ports of Shanghai and Singapore.

In addition, the agreements include other specific areas of cooperation, such as testing and deployment of zero-emission vehicles, cargo handling equipment and vessels; exploring energy use and alternative energy sources; and cooperating on initiatives related to pollution-reduction technologies for terminals, ocean-going vessels and drayage trucks.

The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Yokohama have a long history of cooperation dating back to a trade agreement signed in 1969 to strengthen trade routes between the two ports. The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Tokyo formalized a sister port relationship in 1987.