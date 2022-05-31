LOS ANGELES — Every sticker on her hard hat tells the story of how Janette Cortez, a mother of two, was able to change her life.

It all started five years ago when she found an ad online that offered free construction training.

“I went from getting cash aid, food stamps to actually making more than $70,000 a year,” Cortez said.

She was part of the first cohort of the HireLAX Apprenticeship Readiness Program. The program trains residents like Cortez to become construction apprentices in a variety of fields. The 8-week program at Los Angeles Southwest College trains participants in construction trades and also includes a rigorous physical training course.

“When I did the exercises at HireLAX, I was the last one running. I was back there — I was the last one — but I didn’t give up because I knew that somehow, I was going to get there,” she said.

Cortez is now a certified sound and communication installer.

Justin Erbacci, chief executive officer of Los Angeles World Airports, says the program is a win-win for everyone.

“For the airport, we get the opportunity to get people from the local area to be able to work on our projects, we’re always in search for workers for our capitol programs, and what better way than to get people from right around our airport," he said.

Wilber Gonzalez heard about the program, he was working several odd jobs but had nothing stable. He said the job has allowed him to buy a home and travel.

“I travel now and I have extra money and I’m more dependable now… I just feel good,” he said.

A new class of trainees will begin orientation June and Cortez is hoping more women apply to be a part of the program.

“There’s many things out here that, with all due respect, we do better than men because we’re more cautious. We pay more attention to little details and I just encourage women to give themselves the opportunity," she said.

She said it’s an opportunity that allowed her to provide for her family. Cortez said now she’s not “choosing to buy milk or juice for my kids.”