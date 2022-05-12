CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The next time you park in Uptown Charlotte, it could be a little more expensive, according to a proposal in the new fiscal year city budget.

In the city’s new fiscal year budget proposal, the cost of street parking in Uptown and South End would increase 50 cents, to $1.50 an hour. The proposal would add Saturday as a paid parking day. Sunday street parking would remain free.

What You Need To Know Cost of parking could increase in South End and Uptown, according to latest city budget proposal





New street parking rates would increase to $1.50 an hour in the two areas





New parking rates would also be applied to Saturday, but Sunday street parking would remain free

The increase in revenue, expected to be several hundreds of thousands over the course of a year, would go toward street projects.

“One of the main things it would do would be to help fund street resurfacing projects. And so, I think there’s a lot of people in the city who would probably say if they had to trade a 50-cent increase in hourly parking rates for street spots for better paved streets, I think they’d make that trade,” District One Councilman Larken Egleston said.

Egleston, whose district includes roughly half of Uptown, said while the parking increase is only part of the larger city budget, he plans on supporting the line item.

“We don’t ever want to increase fees when we don’t have to, but I think in this instance it’s long overdue. I think it moves us towards being a less car-centric city,” Egleston said. “It also generates revenue that can be put back into our department of transportation.”

In addition to emphasizing the new revenue it could generate, Egleston dismissed the idea the increases would impact people’s desire to drive to and park in Uptown or South End.

“There’s not but so many spaces in Uptown anyway. And, you’re generally pretty hard-pressed to find an empty one, particularly on the weekend. So I don’t think we’re going to suddenly see a bunch of folks deciding that they’re not going to make a trip Uptown that they were otherwise going to make, because they have to pay a $1.50 to park,” Egleston said outside the government center.

Over in Dilworth, a local hospitality group executive said the initial impact might not be noticeable, but this and other recent changes to Uptown living could have unintended consequences.

“I think for the long term it will start to have an impact. At first, it might not be as noticeable for people. And that’s the thing, some will just look at it as a necessary cost of venturing back out and the way things have changed. But there are so many other ways to be creative in terms of generating revenue,” Ben Torres said outside The Vintage in Dilworth.

Torres is the director of operations for the Menagerie Hospitality Group, which operates three restaurants and bars outside of Uptown. Torres oversees the Wine Loft in South End, the Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar in Dilworth and a soon-to-open Italian restaurant in NoDa.

Torres has worked in the restaurant and bar business for most of his adult life, and for the Menagerie group the last two years.

“When it comes down to parking, free is king, but convenience, at this point, seems to matter more,” Torres said about the importance of business parking in Charlotte.

At the Vintage, Torres said letting people know neighborhood parking is free on the surrounding Dilworth streets, and an empty lot across the way, is a huge plus.

“Whether it’s in your control or not, it tends to be the first impression of your business from a guest standpoint,” Torres added.

It’s why the longtime restaurant and bar manager said the city’s potential increase to parking rates in Uptown and South End could have an impact on business.

“I don’t think it’s going to be an urgent, next quarter people notice it right away. But, I think, in the long term it’ll actually end up favoring these neighborhoods where people are just going to want simple, how do I get there? Without the hassle,” Torres said.

He added it could hurt the area as people are already working less in Uptown high-rises after the pandemic. In recent months, Torres said he has also seen a shift away from living in or moving to Uptown.

“I would think that as you see, residentially, where the targets are — where the growth is. We’re going to have a lot more of that traffic where people are going to be inclined to say, ‘Well, if I can only walk three blocks, why would I take my vehicle out in general?” Torres said.

Despite the parking change, Torres said there are a lot of reasons Uptown is becoming less of a popular spot to live. The COVID-19 pandemic has already made a significant impact to in-person offices, lifestyles and the Uptown business scene, according to Torres.

“If you look at apartment rentals, all of the sudden, Uptown is now one of the cheapest places to live in Charlotte, because they are desperate. We actually have a couple co-workers that have signed leases up there, because they’re like, ‘Well, it’s dropped a few hundred bucks a month,'” Torres said, “I think the next two years should be very, very telling of what Charlotte as a whole will think of these different target growths in these different areas.”

Already, the Menagerie Hospitality Group is taking advantage of the change, putting ads and marketing in local apartment complexes.

“All the apartment complexes nearby here, we’re making sure we’re in their welcome packets. With just some information on, you got to realize we’re only a block and a half around the corner,” Torres said.

At the Wine Loft, which is in South End, Torres said due to construction on South Boulevard, he did not think the street parking rate change would noticeably impact the business.

“People are already forced to get creative, and I think this will just add to the fact. Because, sometimes they’re going to say, ‘All right, it’s an extra little bit, whatever.’ It’s convenient if it can be right next door, but right now those spots don’t exist either,” Torres said.

Since the parking rate changes are a part of the budget proposal, it is likely City Council will vote on it this summer.

“A $1.50 an hour is still fractions of what you pay to pull into any deck or any private lot in Uptown. So I still think that the price is incredibly low and nowhere near what the actual market value of the parking is,” Egleston said. “I think we are trying to generally move more towards being a city that encourages people to consider other modes of transportation. We’ve invested in infrastructure to make it safer to walk and bike throughout our city. We continue to invest in infrastructure that allows people to use transit to get in and out of our center city.”