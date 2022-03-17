LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Last month was the busiest February in the Port of Los Angeles’ 115-year history, with 7.3% more 20-foot equivalent units compared to the same month last year, the port director said Wednesday.

The port moved 857,764 units last month, 424,073 of which were imports, according to Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. The imports represent a 2.7% increase compared to the same month the previous year, while exports decreased 5.7% to 95,441 units. It was the 36th time in the last 40 months that exports declined in Los Angeles.

“The combined efforts of dock workers, terminal operators and our waterfront partners have improved fluidity and productivity,” Seroka said. “Since November, we’ve been able to increase the number of containers leaving our docks by 16%.”

Seroka said the port will prepare for “another wave of imports” while production in Asia slows down due to the Lunar New Year.

“We expect an increase in those vessel arrivals soon as retailers begin to replenish their low inventories,” he added.