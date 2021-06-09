HAWTHORNE, Calif. — The Palo Alto startup Archer Aviation unveiled its Maker aircraft Thursday night at a flashy event reminiscent of nearby Tesla. Earlier this year, the company announced it had partnered with the city of Los Angeles to launch a flying taxi service in the city. Click the arrow above to get a video preview of the new LA air taxi.
- The Maker is an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOL, meaning it operates similarly to a helicopter, only it's powered with batteries, motors and multiple propellers.
- It can travel up to 60 miles at a top speed of 150 mph.
- Archer Aviation will perform its first flight test with the Maker later this year.
- Archer intends to offer an urban taxi service in LA in late 2024.
- Designed to avoid traffic by flying above it, a trip from Santa Monica to downtown LA in an Archer urban air taxi would take 10 minutes and cost about $50, the company says.