CANOGA PARK, Calif. — With widespread shutdowns and temporary business closures in place, COVID-19 restrictions led many to stay indoors and off the roads.

That includes Alexia Liavas, who found her cream colored 2019 Mini Cooper Clubman to be more of an expense than an asset.



“My car definitely sat unused more than normal. It definitely has fewer miles on it than it would have,” Liavas said.

With her business closed through the majority of the pandemic, Liavas wasn’t driving as much. Now, as businesses like hers are reopening, she is in need of a car with more storage — but she’ll need to offload her car first.

“It was good during the pandemic because it’s a smaller car and it has good fuel economy, and since it wasn’t being used as much, it was actually really good during the pandemic. It’s just now, now, it’s a little too small,” Liavas said.

Liavas' decision to sell her car is coming at a time when car dealerships like CarMax, which appraised her car, are in need of used cars to fill their lots. According to Kelly Blue Book, used cars sitting in someone’s garage could be worth about one-fifth more than they would've been last year.

The increase in value is a direct result of a limited supply and an increase in demand. According to vAuto, there’s about 530,000 less used cars in the market today, compared to 2020. Andrew Thalken, regional vice president of CarMax in Los Angeles, believes there is a reason why used cars are getting noticed both to buy and sell.

"The tax refunds, in addition to stimulus checks, have offered a lot of our customers great down payments to get started with," Thalken said. "And in addition to the demand, we believe, it is highly likely also driven by the computer chip market and the fact that the computer chip shortage is impacting the new car supply."

According to the consumer price index, used car and truck sales increased by 10% in April 2021. This was the largest one-month increase since the BLS began reporting these numbers in 1953.

After getting her car inspected, Liavas received an offer to purchase her car. It was just what she was hoping for: to break even on her lease.

“Now that I got my offer, my plan is to finish the selling process and then go find a new car,” she said.