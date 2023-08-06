MTA toll hikes that were approved last month officially went into effect on Sunday.

Tolls for MTA bridges and tunnels increased by 6% for motorists with E-ZPass and 10% for tolls by mail.

Fare hikes for MTA subway, local bus, Staten Island Railway and paratransit rides will take effect on Aug. 20. The base fare will rise from $2.75 to $2.90.

MTA board members last month defended the price hikes as necessary to maintain and improve service. The fare and toll hikes will generate approximately $117 million for the MTA this year, the agency has said.

Some New Yorkers worry about the city’s affordability.

“It’s hard to know the balance,” commuter Alexis Augustyn said Sunday. “How much can you make here and keep living here? They keep hiking the costs. It’s scary.”

The MTA paused toll and fare hikes during the COVID-19 pandemic.