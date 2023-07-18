New Yorkers sounded off on a number of issues during the MTA’s joint committee hearings on Monday.

Residents have been particularly loud when it comes to the issues of fare hikes and congestion pricing. It comes ahead of a full board meeting and vote on Wednesday.

The agency proposed subway and bus fare hikes of 15 cents back in May. That would bring the cost of a ride to $2.90. Increases could extend to the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad, as well.

The MTA is expected to hold a full board vote on Wednesday where they will decide whether or not to approve a fare increase.

The last time the MTA increased the base fare was in 2015 when it jumped from $2.50 to $2.75 a ride.

Combined with congestion pricing, the toll on driving into Manhattan below 60th Street that is expected go into effect next year, the increase in subway fares would help with capital improvements and operating costs, the MTA says.

It is tough to find any MTA riders who are happy about fare increases, or drivers looking forward to congestion pricing.

“Contestion pricing is inequitable and unsustainable, especially for commuters from the outer boroughs — Queens, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Staten Island,” said Jack Nierenberg, the vice president of the transportation advocacy group Passengers United.

If the MTA is going to be charging riders more to ride public transportation and drivers more to ride into parts of Manhattan, there are some improvements people want to see.

Lisa Daglian, the executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee, announced some of those items while reporting the results of a recent survey about what improvements MTA customers want to see.

“Overcrowding on Penn-bound trains, lack of time-connections leading to delays, insufficient service between Queens stations and the dreaded up-and-over at Jamaica,” Daglian said.

Additionally, the review board that will determine how much people pay for congestion pricing, as well as determining any exemptions that get approved, will also meet on Wednesday for the first time.

“You guys want congestion pricing,” said Passengers United President Charlton DeSouza. “If you want people to use the system, you have to have attractive offers.”