LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Hundreds of bicyclists, pedestrians and politicians gathered in downtown Long Beach Saturday for the grand opening of the Mark Bixby Memorial Bicycle-Pedestrian Path and Ocean Boulevard Connector.

The path is named after one of the city’s leading bicycle advocates, who spearheaded a grassroots effort to have a bike path included in the design of the $1.57 billion Long Beach International Gateway Bridge, which opened in October 2020 and replaced the Gerald Desmond Bridge.

Mark Bixby and four others were killed in an airplane crash on March 16, 2011.

“Today, we celebrate the opening of the Mark Bixby Memorial Bicycle- Pedestrian Path and Ocean Boulevard Connector, a testament to our commitment to providing recreational opportunities and a healthy lifestyle for all,” Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said.

“This path not only honors the memory of Mark Bixby, a remarkable advocate for cycling and dedicated community servant, but also fulfills the community’s long-standing desire for bicycle and pedestrian access to the Port of Long Beach,” Richardson added.

The Bixby Path reaches a height of 205 feet above the water. It’s equipped with three overlooks, each with informational signage and benches. The Ocean Boulevard Connector includes a viewing area with a timeline of the Port of Long Beach and other architectural features.

Cyclists and walkers start from the southwest corner of Ocean Boulevard and Golden Shore and proceed west on the Ocean Boulevard Connector and then the Bixby Path. Just after the Bixby Path’s third overlook, users turn around and head back over the bridge to downtown Long Beach.

“The community now has a safe and convenient way to access amazing views of the port and the surrounding area while engaging in a healthy lifestyle,” Long Beach Harbor Commission President Sharon Weissman said. “We take pride in being one of the nation’s most pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly cities and hope this pathway will strengthen the community’s connection to the port.”

The Mark Bixby Memorial Bicycle-Pedestrian Path and the Ocean Boulevard Connector are accessible from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.