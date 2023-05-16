Dorothy Leconte often starts her 10-hour shift behind the wheel of a yellow taxi at night.

"I always love to drive at night," Leconte said. "This is my favorite shift."

She drivers under a medallion she bought in 1989, just two years after she got her hack license.

"When Reagan and Bush was here, the economy was pretty bad. Drugs was all over," Leconte said. "There was full of prostitutes. And I was driving. But I did enjoy it."

Around the time when Leconte started in the cab business, she was one of roughly 1,000 women licensed by the Taxi and Limousine Commission, just 3.2% of 33,280 drivers in 1990, according to a 2004 report.

Today, she's one of 9,229 women with TLC licenses, 5% of a workforce that has since grown to nearly 174,000 licensees.

Leconte came to New York from Haiti.

She worked in home health care, then at the Waldorf Astoria before she decided to drive a taxi. She invested in her own medallion, buying it for $141,000.

"I went to borrow money, refinanced my home and then I purchased my medallion 6-David-93 since 1989," Leconte said.

Owning a medallion for a time helped her support her family, even allowing her to send both of her boys to a boarding school.

The value of her medallion soared.

"2014, I remember I was a millionaire," Leconte said.

But when Uber and Lyft started competing against yellow taxis, medallion values tanked.

She still owes $274,000 on her medallion, and the medallion isn't even worth that now.

Leconte protested for debt relief with her fellow drivers and the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

The mayor has committed $120 million in a medallion debt relief program to help bail out drivers like Leconte.

"At 66, I thought that I was gonna be retired," Leconte said.

Now, the Taxi Workers Alliance is helping her find a lender to restructure her loan under the mayor's medallion debt relief program.

But until then, Leconte keeps wracking up the hours in her cab, as many as seven days a week and as long as 10 hours a day.

Except now, with app-based competition, it is harder to pick up someone hailing a cab off the street.

"After 2 o'clock, 3 o'clock, it is rush hour, everybody rushing to get a cab. We don't get that anymore," Leconte said. "It is dead. Dead."

It's twice the work she did when she was half her age. But at 66, she's still looking for fares, with no end in sight.