The death of a man who was choked on board an F train was ruled a homicide Wednesday by the city medical examiner’s office.

Jordan Neely, 30, who was homeless, died Monday of a compression to the neck, the medical examiner said.

Also on Wednesday, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said it is investigating.

"This is a solemn and serious matter that ended in the tragic loss of Jordan Neely's life. As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the Medical Examiner's report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical record,” a spokesperson from the Manhattan DA’s office said in a statement.

“This investigation is being handled by senior, experienced prosecutors and we will provide an update when there is additional public information to share,” the statement read.

What You Need To Know Jordan Neely died after being choked on board an F train Monday



A freelance journalist who caught the incident on video described Neely as acting erratically before a 24-year-old man put him in a chokehold from behind



The medical examiner's office said Wednesday Neely died of compression to the neck and ruled the incident a homicide

Police said Neely was choked on a northbound F train pulling into the Broadway-Lafayette station at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Police were called and, despite getting aid from EMTs, Neely was pronounced dead at Lenox Hill Hospital.

The 24-year-old man who was seen in a video choking Neely was taken in by police and released without charges.

The NYPD said early Wednesday that officials were waiting for the medical examiner's report to see whether the case needs further investigation or to bring the man back into custody.

Juan Alberto Vazquez uploaded a video on Facebook with a post that said Neely was yelling in the subway car that he had no food, nothing to drink, and that he didn't mind going to jail and getting life in prison, and that he was “ready to die."

Vazquez wrote that Neely threw his jacket to the ground aggressively.

That's when a 24-year-old man put Neely in a chokehold. Another man is seen holding Neely's arms down.

A voice off camera says the man choking Neely is ex-military.

The NYPD said Neely was known to them as a man with more than 40 arrests, though officials did not say for what.

To those who came to a vigil at the Broadway-Lafayette station, Wednesday, he was a man who delighted subway riders busking as a Michael Jackson impersonator.

New Yorkers who spoke to NY1 at the station were divided.

Peter Herbert used to be homeless. He said the cops or the MTA should have dealt with someone being erratic.

"I seen a lot of stuff on the street. I think they should come out with more mental health places to put these patients instead of prison and everything. Instead of killing them," Herbert said.

Chanisse Campbell said she was not surprised someone stepped in, knowing many people who are homeless and suffering from mental issues take refuge in the subway.

"I had mixed emotions, but it's better that he did something versus waiting for the police to come," Campbell said. "There's nothing we really could do nowadays. It's just a society that we live in."

David Jimenez likened it to unnecessary vigilante justice.

"I think it's terrible. Someone lost their life. I don't think we need vigilantes on the subway," Jimenez said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also weighed in.

"People who are homeless in our subways, many of them in the throes of mental health episodes, and that's what I believe were some of the factors involved here. There's consequences for behavior," she said.

In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said, "Any loss of life is tragic. There's a lot we don't know about what happened here, so I'm going to refrain from commenting further. However, we do know that there were serious mental health issues in play here, which is why our administration has made record investments in providing care to those who need it and getting people off the streets and the subways, and out of dangerous situations. And I need all elected officials and advocacy groups to join us in prioritizing getting people the care they need and not just allowing them to languish."

In a tweet Tuesday night, City Comptroller Brad Lander said the city is not Gotham.

“We must not become a city where a mentally ill human being can be choked to death by a vigilante without consequence. Or where the killer is justified & cheered,” he tweeted.

During Adams' appearance on "CNN Primetime" Wednesday night, he said Lander's tweet was "very irresponsible at the time" while the investigation is ongoing.

"Let's let the DA conduct his investigation with the law enforcement officials,” Adams said. “To really interfere with that is not the right thing to do and I'm going to be responsible and allow them to do their job and allow them to determine exactly what happened here."

When asked if it is ever OK for passengers to take matters into their own hands, he said "each situation is different."

"I was a former transit police officer, and I responded to many jobs where you had a passenger assisting someone," Adams said. "And so we cannot just blanketly say what a passenger should or should not do in a situation like that. We should allow the investigation to take its course."

The Manhattan DA office encourages New Yorkers who witnessed the incident or have additional information to call 212-335-9040, said in a statement.