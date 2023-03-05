The price of an AirTrain ride to or from John F. Kennedy and Newark airports rose 25 cents on Sunday, bringing the fare to $8.25.

The increase came just a year after the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey raised the AirTrain fare to $8 from $7.75.

Port Authority officials called the most recent raise an “automatic inflation-based adjustment” in a December press release that highlighted the agency’s 2023 budget.

“This budget makes the most of our efforts to recover the $3 billion of lost revenues that the agency experienced during the first two years of [COVID-19], and emerge as a leaner, more efficient operation,” Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton said in a statement.

The JFK AirTrain is just over eight miles long and connects the airport's terminals with the Howard Beach subway station and the Jamaica Long Island Rail Road and subway station.

The Newark AirTrain is three miles long and connects the airport's terminals with the Newark Liberty International Airport New Jersey Transit station.

Sunday's fare hike is the latest change for city commuters. The LIRR will add more trains to Brooklyn and increase capacity on other popular lines starting Monday, after widespread commuter frustration over their new schedule that debuted last week.