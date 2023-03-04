The Long Island Rail Road will add more trains to Brooklyn and increase capacity on other popular lines after widespread commuter frustration over their new schedule, according to MTA officials.

Starting Monday, new shuttle trains will travel to Atlantic Terminal from Jamaica at 6:45 a.m., 7:29 a.m. and 8:09 a.m., MTA officials said Friday. There will now be a total of 16 trains going from Jamaica to Atlantic Terminal between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. during morning rush hour.

Starting Monday, March 6, we're adding three more shuttle trains to Brooklyn during the morning rush hours.



They're scheduled to depart Jamaica at the following times:



🚆 6:45 AM

🚆 7:29 AM

🚆 8:09 AM — LIRR (@LIRR) March 3, 2023

The changes come after the first week of full service to Grand Central Madison, with riders complaining of limited service to and from Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal, fewer cars per train and longer wait times for transfers at Jamacia station.

"They required everybody to give us maybe 90 seconds to climb up these stairs, climb over three tracks, climb down these stairs and get the Hempstead train. So by the time everybody got here, the train was gone and everybody missed their transfer," commuter Douglas Friedrich said Thursday.

However, many riders do not think adding more shuttle trains is enough. Prior to the new schedule, trains on the Far Rockaway, Hempstead and West Hempstead branches regularly terminated at Atlantic Terminal. But now, service between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal runs as a shuttle.

"They need to just go back to the way things were or figure this out quickly, because I'm thinking of driving again," commuter Deborah Everett said Thursday.

The MTA will also add more cars to some rush hour trains on the Babylon, Long Beach, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma branches, officials said Friday.

The MTA did not specify how many more cars would be added, or which trains would be getting more cars.