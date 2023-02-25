Full Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Madison begins on Monday, which will bring schedule changes to a majority of riders.

The LIRR will add 271 trains per day, a 41% increase in service and the largest such change in the railroad's history, MTA chief executive Janno Lieber said.

"Faster, more convenient travel that brings Long Island closer to the heart of the city — the new schedules are going to be a major shot in the arm for the local economy and the effort to get people back to offices, theaters and shopping," Lieber said in a press release.

The MTA says 296 trains will serve Grand Central per day, and 936 LIRR trains will run per day across the system — up from 665.

Weekday rush hour service to Manhattan will increase on many branches, but trains will be split between Penn Station and Grand Central, according to the MTA.

The MTA says most service between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal will begin running as a shuttle between those two points. All of these trains will stop at Nostrand Avenue and East New York.

Prior to Monday's changes, trains on the Far Rockaway, Hempstead and West Hempstead branches would regularly terminate at Atlantic Terminal.

As of Monday, the MTA is also eliminating scheduled connections at Jamaica station. Trains will leave at their scheduled time and will not be held to wait for other arriving trains. The MTA says this will speed up trips for most people who are not getting off in Jamaica.

Elmont-UBS Arena will become a full-time station, with all Huntington and Ronkonkoma trains stopping during normal game times even when there is not an event at UBS Arena, according to the MTA. This means there will be service every 30 minutes to and from UBS Arena both before and after games.

The MTA also is adding trains to Forest Hills departing from both city terminals, so customers from the northern suburbs will have increased opportunities to take trains to events at Forest Hills Stadium.

But not everyone is happy with the new schedule changes.

Riders on the Oyster Bay branch have launched an online petition with over 1,500 signatures as of Saturday, claiming they will have longer commutes, fewer travel options and more time between trains. The petition calls for an additional rush hour train and a new express train on the line.

Many riders who go to and from Penn Station will have fewer trains to choose from due to the new trains being diverted to Grand Central.

The Grand Central Madison station finally opened in January after decades of planning and construction. The MTA planned to open the station before the end of last year, but an unexpected issue with its emergency smoke ventilation system further delayed its grand opening.

The station officially opened last month, but was only serving as a shuttle service to and from Jamaica.

Federal funds for the project were first secured in the 1990s, and politicians and officials expected construction to be completed within a few years. Construction eventually started in 2010, and its initial price tag of $4.4 billion increased to more than $11 billion.

More information about how each LIRR branch is affected by Monday's new schedule is below. All information is courtesy of the MTA.

Babylon Branch

Overall service will increase to 155 trains a day, a 24% increase

Peak service will increase by 53% and weekend service will increase by 28%

Trains will generally stop at Wantagh, enabling transfers at the station

Far Rockaway Branch

Overall service will increase to 60 trains a day

Off-peak trains will run every hour between Far Rockaway and Manhattan

All trains will stop at Jamaica for service to Brooklyn

Hempstead Branch

Overall service will increase to 57 trains a day

Eighteen trains will run to and from Manhattan during peak hours

All trains will stop at Jamaica for service to Brooklyn

Long Beach Branch

Overall rush hour service will increase to 23 trains a day

Reverse peak service will increase to 10 trains a day

All trains will stop at Jamaica for service to Brooklyn

Montauk Branch

Two direct trains between Speonk and Penn Station will continue during each rush hour

Additional Hicksville and Mineola stops will be added

Additional service to and from Montauk will run between Memorial Day and Labor Day

Oyster Bay Branch

Overall service will increase to 32 trains a day, a 10% increase

Two direct trains between Oyster Bay and Penn Station will continue during rush hour

Off-peak weekday service will run every one to two hours during the day

Port Jefferson Branch

Thirty-eight trains will be added per weekday, a 39% increase

Seven peak trains will be added per weekday, a 19% increase

Weekday peak service has been increased by 51% at Mineola and 43% at Hicksville

Port Washington Branch

Overall service will increase to 103 trains a day, a 14% increase

More express trains will be serving Bayside, Douglaston, and Little Neck

Off-peak and weekend travelers can catch trains every 30 minutes between Manhattan and Port Washington

Ronkonkoma Branch

Overall service will increase to 117 trains a day, a 50% increase

Rush hour service will increase to 42 trains a day, a 40% increase

Additional trains will run during the summer

West Hempstead Branch