Hurricane Sandy barreled through the five boroughs in 2012, hitting Staten Island hard. Not only did the borough suffer the most casualties in the city, but its only railway was slammed.

Power outages and a damaged Clifton maintenance shop dealt a serious blow to the MTA.

The building sat on the harbor, and when the storm hit, the MTA says six feet of water overwhelmed the facility, causing extensive damage to the shop and its equipment.

But on Wednesday, the MTA and the federal government revealed the new, updated Clifton maintenance shop.

"So this project was in part about upgrading the railway and it was also about creating a resilient facility. So, you know, we're all about dealing with climate change and the reality of how the new world is functioning, and this facility is a big step forward," MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.

The city says the new shop is built to withstand Category 2 hurricanes. It has reinforced concrete walls, and all of the shop's entrances can now be sealed.

The former operation was a logistical nightmare, according to general superintendent of car equipment Scott Ganzenmuller. Much of the work had to be shipped out to shops in Brooklyn, and repairs would take days.

But now, Ganzenmuller says the work is done on Staten Island.

And Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella thinks the new facility will help support the region.

"The folks who get up every morning at 5 or 6 o'clock sometimes don't get back home [until] 7 [or] 8 o'clock after working a full day, taking the train and taking the express bus, taking the ferry. Those are the people we're here to serve," Fossella said. "And anything we can do to enhance their experience, to improve their quality of life, to get them from point A to point B more efficiently and more swiftly or expeditiously, I think the better off we are and most importantly the better off they are."