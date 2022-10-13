The head of Charlotte’s troubled transit system is resigning, city leaders said Thursday. The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has been plagued with staff shortages in recent months.

Assistant City Manager Brent Cagle, who previously served as the city’s aviation director overseeing the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, will take over as CEO of CATS.

John Lewis’ last day will be Nov. 30, City Manager Marcus Jones said. He said it was Lewis’ decision to resign, and he will be taking a job with another organization, but the city manager did not say where Lewis’s new job would be.

"Today, I made the difficult announcement to staff that I am departing CATS to pursue private sector opportunity. In my seven years with CATS, I am proud of the great work we achieved and that we showed up for the community every day," Lewis said in a statement.

Mayor Vi Lyles released a statement Thursday:

"I’ve known John to be a dedicated and passionate professional – someone who deeply cares for this organization and this community. I want to thank John for this service and wish him the best in his new position," Lyles said. "The City Manager and his leadership team will provide transit customers with reliable service with a focus on improved customer service," she said.

The transit system, which operates public buses and light rail in the Queen City, has had problems with running reliable bus service and staff safety. The system also had staffing problems before a bus driver was shot and killed while on the job.

“We have challenges to face but CATS continues to be one of the leading transit organizations,” Jones said. He said CATS will need to “restore community confidence” in the system. He also said the city is “working to address causes that led to reliability and performance issues.”

The city manager hired a consultant earlier this year to help review CATS and make recommendations to help improve the transit system.

CATS is also working on big expansion plans, with a new transit station planned for Uptown Charlotte and another light rail line in the works.

Cagle was at the helm of Charlotte Douglas International Airport from 2013 until late 2020, when he took on the role in the City Manager’s Office.

Jones said the city would conduct a national search to find a new CEO to head CATS.