FORT WORTH, Texas — As of Thursday morning, Fort Worth-based American Airlines had canceled or delayed hundreds of flights in the United States over a recent a 24-hour span, from Wednesday to Thursday.

Data from aviation tracker FlightAware showed 263 flights were canceled on Wednesday, or 8% of the airline’s total flights. An additional 689, comprising 23%, were delayed. Of those canceled on Wednesday, 221 were flying into or out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the company’s main hub.

The cancellations tapered on Thursday, as only 83 planes were grounded, representing 2% of all of its flights.

All over social media, angry passengers vented their frustrations toward the airline. Many of those people were told the flight changes were due to weather. Storms hit North Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday. An airline spokesperson said the delays were caused by the recent storms and the ripple effect of recovering from the logistical rejiggering.

Still, some people online have suggested their flights were canceled or delayed despite no trace of rain in their path, giving rise to various unfounded rumors.

Hey @AmericanAir, what’s the REAL reason so many flights were cancelled to Orange County, San Diego & Ontario? You say it’s weather, but the weather was perfect both yesterday and same today… #AmericanAirlines — BRANDEN & JAMES (@BrandenJMusic) October 13, 2021

And then the flight they gave me was delayed TWICE and then cancelled! So I had to get a rental car and a room and a lot of aggravation! I missed my estate planning for my mom who passed away in July because of @AmericanAir — Manny the Movie Guy (@mannymovies) October 14, 2021

There are now more than 1,000 cancelled or delayed American Airlines flights over the past 24 hours. And the weather is gorgeous. 😀 — Susan St. James (@SusanStJames3_) October 14, 2021

Some of the popular theories included a strike related to anger over COVID-19 vaccination mandates, striking pilots unhappy with leadership, “striketober” solidarity with UAW members who have walked off the job and more. There is no evidence to support any of those claims, and a spokesperson for American was emphatic the chaos of the last few days was weather related.

“These are all just related to weather,” said Whitney Zastrow, a spokeswoman for the airline.

Southwest Airlines just experienced similar woes

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has been experiencing similar delays and cancellations, stoking the embers online around the country.

Over the weekend and into the early part of the week, Southwest canceled or delayed hundreds of flights, just as American has. The Dallas-based airline said weather and air-traffic control issues were to blame.

Air travel rebounded more quickly from the coronavirus than some analysts had predicted, putting unexpected pressure on airlines. The spread of the delta variant and rising case numbers blunted some of the recovery, and while analysts at Bank of America said this week that they expect the coming holiday season to be “strong,” they noted that Southwest and Spirit Airlines had pared back flying to ward off further disruptions.

The disruptions at Southwest are similar to problems the carrier and some of its competitors faced over the summer. Analysts say airlines’ staff cuts during the pandemic are leaving them vulnerable as they seek to welcome travelers back. In a recent statement, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary C. Kelly said that Southwest had “moderated” its schedule and was planning to hire more but that the airline was continuing to face higher rates of absenteeism because of the ongoing pandemic.

Kelly said the carrier’s operations were “much improved” Tuesday, with the airline canceling only a small fraction of its flights for the day after suffering massive disruptions over the weekend.

FlightAware showed 91 canceled Southwest flights as of Tuesday afternoon, about 2% of its schedule. An additional 242 flights were delayed. The figures were far lower than Monday, when the airline canceled more than 10% of flights and more than 40% were delayed.

In a segment, Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven apologized for the confusion.

"The operational disruption began on Friday and was initially created by weather and air traffic constraints that stalled our Florida operations for many hours,” he said in a statement. “As a result, our aircraft and crews were not in their pre-planned positions to operate our schedule on Saturday. Unfortunately, the out-of-place aircraft and crew resources created additional cancelations across our point-to-point network that cascaded throughout the weekend and into Monday and Tuesday. Weather and air traffic constraints were not an issue beyond Friday, but it took us several days to re-set our network after the initial challenges.”

He also strongly denied rampant conspiracy theories about the company’s issues.

“We’ve said numerous times, the pandemic is unprecedented and extremely complex—it was messy going into it, and it’s messy as we fight to emerge from it,” he continued. “Going forward, our number one focus is to hire more people—with a goal of hiring more than 5,000 by the end of the year and with 50% of the goal already met.

In a Tweet on Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration also felt the need to address the unfounded claims that the cancellations were in any way related to pushback against vaccine mandates.

“To be clear: None of the information from Southwest, its pilots union, or the FAA indicates that this weekend’s cancellations were related to vaccine mandates.”

American Airlines has been canceling flights all year

For American Airlines, these delays come amid a tumultuous time with its ranks. The union for American Airlines pilots called on the company to fire the “management team members who control the American Airlines operation” after another summer when the carrier sometimes struggled with delays and cancellations.

The union’s board of directors representing 14,000 pilots at American Airlines pinned some of the periods of heavy cancellations and flight delays this summer on the operations team that helps run the company’s day-to-day flight schedule. The board vote was 17 to 2, with one person abstaining.

“...Throughout the summer of 2021, middle management chose to advance cancel hundreds of flights, disrupting thousands of travel plans while at the same time damaging the American Airlines brand,” the resolution calling for the firings said.

In recent months, pilots have said that the airline was ill-equipped to put so many flights on schedules this summer, even though demand from passengers was heavy.

The union pointed to Father’s Day weekend in June when hundreds of flights were canceled and more than 60,000 passengers were affected by more operational problems that came after weather issues. Just as they did this week, the airline said at the time that weather created a domino effect of pilots and flight attendants reaching federal limits on hours worked, and it took days to work through the shortage of crew members.