The new Plattekill Service Area on Interstate 87 northbound in Ulster County is now open to the public, the New York state Thruway Authority announced Wednesday.

The rest stop is the sixth to finish renovations as part of a $450 million project to redevelop all 27 service areas on the Thruway. Located between exit 17 and exit 18, Plattekill is the first service area in the Hudson Valley region to complete the modernization.

New restaurants at the location include:

Burger King

Chick-fil-A

Starbucks

Panera Bread (opening soon)

Auntie Anne’s (opening soon)

Applegreen Market Store

Taste NY Food and Drink Products

Also included is a farm market space, private nursing area and a yet-to-be-completed playground area and digital tourism kiosk.

The state began the process of redeveloping the Thruway's plazas in the summer of 2021. The ones that have been completed and reopened so far are:

Clifton Springs

Iroquois

Indian Castle

Chittenango

Junius Ponds

There are 10 more service areas that are in the first phase of the redevelopment project.

Ardsley

Clarence

New Baltimore

Pembroke

Seneca

Oneida

Pattersonville

Sloatsburg

Scottsville

Ulster

The plazas that will be redeveloped in phase two are:

Schuyler

Ontario

Malden

Guilderland

Port Byron

Warners

Ramapo

Angola

DeWitt

Mohawk

Modena

Fuel services remain available at locations during construction.

The service areas were originally built in the 1950s, with the last significant redevelopment taking place in the 1990s.