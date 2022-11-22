The city will turn a stretch of Fifth Avenue into a car-free street for three Sundays in December, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday.

Eleven blocks of Fifth Avenue — from West 48th Street to West 57th Street — will be closed off to traffic and opened only for pedestrians on Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 from noon to 6 p.m. It will be the first time that stretch of Fifth Avenue is turned into a pedestrian-only thoroughfare in roughly 50 years, according to officials.

The city added that on days the street is not closed to car traffic during the holiday season, “barriers will be used to repurpose a lane of traffic on each side of the avenue as additional pedestrian space.” That process will begin “in the early afternoon on weekdays and in the morning on weekends,” the city said.

Streets near Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall will also participate in the Open Streets program, similar to holiday seasons in the past, according to City Hall.

The Adams administration hopes the increased pedestrian space will ease crowding and encourage business during a busy shopping and tourist season in Manhattan.

However, MTA crosstown buses will be affected by the street closures.

“On Fifth Avenue, MTA buses will bypass all stops between 48th Street and 52nd Street, and, on Open Street Sundays, buses will be entirely rerouted to southbound avenues,” City Hall wrote in a statement.