ORLANDO, Fla. — Three SGL construction workers were hurt after a crash turned into a hit-and-run at a construction area on the Interstate 4 eastbound in Orlando early Friday morning, according to police.

What You Need To Know Parts of the I-4 were closed



All four are in stable condition



No additional information has been released





Get updates with the Road Report

The three unnamed construction workers are in two area hospitals in stable condition.

The crash happened at the I-4 east at Par Street at around 3 a.m. at a construction zone, stated Lt. Noelia Gómez of the Orlando Police Department in a press release.

Two vehicles collided and three construction workers were hurt in the crash.

Like the workers, one of the drivers is in stable condition at one of the hospitals.

However, the other driver fled the scene, according to police. Gómez did not release any details about the fleeing car or of the crash.

Traffic is running smoothly now all lanes are back open.

Earlier, all lanes of I-4 east were blocked at Par Street and traffic was being diverted.

A crew is cleaning up the area after fuel spilled on the newly paved roadway.